Charles Edward "Doc" Brown, age 76, of Woodsboro, died Monday, August 5, 2019 at his residence. Born March 23, 1943 in Frederick, he was the son of the late Theodore and Wilma Harsher Brown. He was the husband of Kathleen E. Brown, his wife of 27 years.
"Doc" served in the U.S. Navy on the USS Lowry (DD-770) during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He was employed for 30 years with Verizon and was instrumental in the installation and maintenance of 911 centers in several counties. He was presented with a certificate of appreciation from the White House Communications Agency for his leadership with setting up communications for the Middle East Peace Summit at Camp David in 2000. He was a member of Linganore United Methodist Church, Unionville and of the Glen W. Eyler American Legion Post 282 of Woodsboro, serving as a past vice commander. He was a past board president of the Rosewood Condo Association. "Doc" enjoyed amateur radio, building his own radios, traveling, cooking gourmet foods and he worked on computers for friends.
In addition to his wife he is survived by sons, Alan E. Brown and wife Nicole of Hagerstown and Thomas W. Brown and wife Zoie of Inwood, WV and a brother, Gary Brown and wife Diane, near Libertytown.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 9 at Hartzler Funeral Home-Libertytown, 11802 Liberty Rd., Frederick, with Rev. Stephen Ricketts, officiating.
Interment will follow in Chapel Cemetery, near Libertytown. Pallbearers will be Alan, Thomas and Gary Brown, Brian Evans, Benton Watson and Jaime Zimmerman.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday, August 8 where members of the American Legion will conduct a memorial service at 7:30 pm.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019