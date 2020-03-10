Home

Charles Cecil (Tony) Elliott

Charles Cecil (Tony) Elliott Obituary
Charles (Tony) Cecil Elliott, 68 of Frederick, Maryland passed away on March 5, 2020 at his residence in Frederick, Maryland. Charles is preceded in death by his wife, Frances Ann Elliott and sister, Peggy Joyce Holderfield. Brother to James Houston Farmer, Harry Joe Elliott, and Robert Steve Elliott. Born January 8, 1952 in Grundy, VA, he was the son of the late Margaret Pauline Elliott of Frederick, Maryland.

He is survived by his two children, Brian Elliott, and Jamie Baker, six grandchildren, Andrew Elliott, Nathan Elliott, Nicholas Elliott, Samuel Elliott, Patrick Elliott, and Emily Baker, 1 great grandchild, Ariella Elliott.

Private memorial service is planned.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
