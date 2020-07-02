Charles "Jack" Clifford Doll, Jr. passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Frederick Health Hospital.
Born October 29, 1927, in Frederick, Maryland, he was the son of Charles Clifford Doll and Freda Smith Doll. Jack graduated from Frederick High School, then went on to attend Washington College. Mid-sophomore year, he enlisted in the Army to serve during World War II. After being discharged, he returned to Washington College to complete his education. He then returned to Frederick and married his partner in life, Margaret Jane Blumenauer on July 15, 1950.
He began working for the Frederick Motor Company as a salesman in 1949, and during the next several years he worked in all phases of the automobile business. After visiting another Ford dealership to learn about the car rental business, the Frederick Motor Company purchased Hertz franchises in the Western Maryland area. Jack managed the car rental business for ten years and eventually purchased the controlling interest. This business owned and operated the Yellow Cab company in the 60's and 70's, was affiliated with Penske Truck rental and contracted school bus services to the County. During Jack's career, he was an active member of the Hagerstown Traffic Club, National Federation of Independent Businesses, served on the Frederick City and County transportation advisory committees, Metro regional transportation committee, represented Maryland in the Car and Truck Renting and Leasing Association, and was the Maryland representative for Citizens Against Lawsuit Abuse. He enjoyed his career in the automobile industry from which he retired at the age of 78. He was also proud of the affiliation with Hertz and what it meant to travelers in Frederick and the surrounding five-state area.
Jack also loved the theatre. The Community Players was the first organization he joined after returning from college to Frederick. He then became an active member of the Fredericktowne Players and Frederick Arts Council. He also joined the Frederick Jaycees, thus beginning his deep-rooted involvement in community activities. While with the Jaycees, he served as Chairman of many committees, Frederick Chapter President, Maryland Vice President and Chairman of many state committees.
As his community involvement grew, so did his family. Jane and Jack were blessed with three boys and three girls over the span of twelve years. As a result, Jack served as the first committee chairman of Cub Pack 286, Committee Chairman of Troop 1054, and the Francis Scott Key District committee for several years. He became a member of the Board of Directors of the North End Civic Association and the Frederick City Recreation Committee. When Governor Thomas Johnson High School was under construction, he was on the steering committee organizing the PTA and became the school's first PTA President. He also helped organize and served as the first President of the Shamrock Majorettes, as well as supported the Evangelical UCC Bell Choir - including driving the bus to concerts across the East Coast. As most of his children grew older, he and Jane became interested in the American Field Service Program and hosted an extra "daughter" from Columbia, South America for a year.
Jack loved his family and was always proud to call Frederick home. He was a charter member and past President of the Frederick Sertoma Club where he was instrumental in bringing the flag program - a program which celebrates special holidays with large flags lining Market and Patrick Streets - to Frederick. He also chaired the first Regional Sertoma convention to Maryland. He was an integral member in developing the Miss Frederick Pageant for women's scholarships. Simultaneously, Jack chaired many committees with the Chamber of Commerce as a member and served on the board as Vice President. One of his favorite accomplishments was leading the formation of the Tourism Council of Frederick and Bell and History Days. He served in various capacities on the board and helped hire Sonia Maher to this council. He also served as a chief judge at the election polls where he and Jane enjoyed seeing people of the community.
One consistent thread through his life was his involvement with the Eastern Star and the Scottish Rite Free Masons. He traveled with Jane as she served in the local chapter of the Eastern Star, and as Maryland Worthy Grand Matron. They enjoyed time together attending local, state and national meetings across the United States. Jack was a Master Mason of the Scottish Rite. Up until the age of 90, he was organizing speakers for their monthly breakfast meetings. Through his commitment to the Masons on the local and state level, and his charitable work in the community, as well as his work and support of the Children's Hospital, he earned his 33rd degree.
While Jack and Jane delighted in traveling the country attending Eastern Star meetings, they also enjoyed traveling the world together. Never slowing down, they embarked on an ambitious trip to Asia at the age of 86 and in 2019 visited the World War II museum in New Orleans.
His life was lived in devotion to his family and his faith. He loved his Country, State and Frederick. He endeavored, as so many before him and beside him, to enrich and support the lives of many others.
He is survived by his wife, Jane, and children: John (Maggie), Jim (Michelle), Nancy, Lynn (Henry), Kim Rehmann (Ken), Jay (Debbie); his grandchildren: Chris (Megan), Nick, Jacqueline (Ben), Colin (Danielle), Cadence, Brendon, Katelyn Jason, Corinne, Julianna, Coleman and his great grandchildren: Jameson, Eva, Grant, Lyla and Mila.
The family will receive visitors on Tuesday, July 7, 10 a. m. at Evangelical Reformed United Church of Christ, 15 West Church Street, Frederick, MD. The service will begin at 11 a.m. followed by burial at Mt. Olivet Cemetary. If you plan to attend, masks must be worn and safety measures followed. For those who cannot attend the service in person you can Live Stream it by going to ERUCC.org
, scroll down to upcoming activites and events, and click on box for Service for Charles (Jack) Doll. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Community Foundation of Frederick at Frederickcountygives.org/Doll
to continue to support the community he loved.