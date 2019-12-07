Home

POWERED BY

Services
Resthaven Funeral Home Services
9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway
Frederick, MD 21701
(301) 898-1577
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Resthaven Funeral Home Services
9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway
Frederick, MD 21701
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Resthaven Funeral Home Services
9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway
Frederick, MD 21701
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Custer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Custer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Custer Obituary
Mr. Charles Thomas Custer, 84, of Frederick MD passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by family on December 6, 2019. He worked for most of his life as a brick mason for A. Myron Cowell.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Grace, in addition to 2 brothers and 1 sister.

Charles is survived by 4 children, Chris Reeder & Robin, Brenda Myers, Stephen Custer & Nancy, and Myron Custer & Kathy. He is also survived by 2 brothers, 8 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren.

A visitation will be held 6-8pm Tuesday December 10, and a service 11am Wednesday December 11 2019 at Resthaven Funeral Home 9501 Catoctin Mtn Hwy Frederick MD.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to at www.stjude.org/give.

To sign the online guestbook and leave condolences, visit www.resthaven.us.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -