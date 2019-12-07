|
Mr. Charles Thomas Custer, 84, of Frederick MD passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by family on December 6, 2019. He worked for most of his life as a brick mason for A. Myron Cowell.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Grace, in addition to 2 brothers and 1 sister.
Charles is survived by 4 children, Chris Reeder & Robin, Brenda Myers, Stephen Custer & Nancy, and Myron Custer & Kathy. He is also survived by 2 brothers, 8 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren.
A visitation will be held 6-8pm Tuesday December 10, and a service 11am Wednesday December 11 2019 at Resthaven Funeral Home 9501 Catoctin Mtn Hwy Frederick MD.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to at www.stjude.org/give.
