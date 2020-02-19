|
Charles Edward "Charlie" Day, 78, died February 17, 2020 at his home in Thurmont, MD. He was the husband of the late Barbara Lynn "Barb" Day, who passed away in 2015. Charlie and Barb resided in Mt. Airy, MD for nearly 40 years.
Charlie retired from Magruder Corporation of Gaithersburg after 35 years of service as a labor foreman. He was endeared by family and friends for his easy going demeanor, love of vegetable gardening, family beach vacations, and the best beard ever.
Born February 14, 1942 near Damascus, MD, he was the son of the late Elsie Lee Barnhouse Day and Charles William Day. He is survived by one son, Ronnie Sexton (Candy) of Frederick, MD; daughters Brenda Day McVey (Rick) of Adamstown, MD; Khrys Sexton Davis (Angie) of Greencastle, PA; Barbara Day Braxton of Gaithersburg, MD; Brandi Day Miller (Jason) of Thurmont, MD; and Ashleigh Day of Frederick, MD; grandchildren Joshua Sexton, Erin Sexton, Shannon McVey, Leanne McVey, Taylar Thompson, Jordan Thompson, Bailey Hopkins, Ryleigh Davis, Nicole Gillespie, Rickey Joppy, Latoyia Jones, Harold Woods, Tatiyanna Day, Brandon Ball (Mary), Derrik Miller, Bodie Miller, Mikayla Smith, Dalton Day; great-grandchildren Wyatt and Delaney Eckenrode; Raelynn Leichliter; Roland McVey; Kellan and Kaleigh McVey-Long; Maiya Dang; Annalee and Ezra O'Brien; Ira Townley; James Thompson; Vivian Ball; sisters Genevieve Day and Rosalie Young (Robert); A special appreciation is expressed for niece Debra Brust Fouche' for her loving care in his final days. He was preceded in death by siblings Leroy Day and Linda Householder.
Family will receive friends 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday February 20 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick. Memorial services will be held 10 a.m. Friday, February 21 at Stauffer Funeral Home, Frederick with Pastor Eddie Hartman officiating.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020