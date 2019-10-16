|
Charles E. "Chuck" Daringer, 58 of Fairfield, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 11, 2019, at the Gardens at Gettysburg. He was the loving husband of Tracy L. (Stottlemyer) Daringer; together they shared 10 years of marriage.
Born September 15, 1961, in Utica, NY, he was a son of Ronald G. and Dolores (Anderson) Daringer.
Chuck graduated from Cambridge-South Dorchester High School in 1979 and attended Salisbury University where he received his bachelor's degree in 1989. He had a successful career working with computers and worked as a database developer/analyst for Perspecta. In his free time, Chuck enjoyed the simpler things in life like gardening, reloading ammo, watching the Philadelphia Eagles play football, reading the latest news, cracking silly jokes, and badly dancing (in the best way).
Those who knew Chuck may come to realize that he shared a piece of himself with each of us, and we may remind ourselves that he lives on within our hearts, guiding us toward the people we want to become.
In addition to his wife, Chuck is survived by two stepchildren, Chad and Tory Wessinger; two siblings, Cheryl (Daringer) Dayton and her husband Tony of Cambridge, MD, Frank Daringer and his wife Debbie of Cambridge, MD, and his nieces and nephews, Caroline Doneghy; Ben, Beverly and Devin Daringer.
Chuck was preceded in death by a brother Michael Daringer.
There will be no public viewing. Following cremation, services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Project Semicolon, Inc. , P.O. Box 337134, Greeley, CO 80633, Phone: (970) 590-1235, EIN: 47-3576237,https://give.projectsemicolon.com/secure/cause_pdetails/MjM5NjE=
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019