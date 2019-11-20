|
Charles Edward "Charlie" Long, age 91, of Woodsboro, died peacefully Monday, November 18, 2019. Born August 16, 1928 in Renovo, PA, he was the son of the late Charles B. and Rose Zollars Long. He was the husband of Wanda J. Long, his wife of 70 years.
Charlie served in the U.S. Marine Corps, 1945-1947 throughout China and the South Pacific. During his service in the South Pacific he entertained the troops as a singer/tenor in the quartet, The Four Knights of Mellow Notes. When he returned home he worked in the masonry trade with his father before forming his own business as a masonry contractor, C.E. Long Masonry in New Windsor, MD, continuing for 62 years until retirement.
He was a member of American Legion Post #31 and the B.P.O. Elks, both of Westminster and the Plymouth Masonic Lodge A.F. & A.M. of Union Bridge. He enjoyed the Arts as a director, actor and singer, performing in community theater groups: the Hanover Theater, New Windsor Community Theater (and one of the founders), Western Maryland College Theater and the Carroll Players.
In addition to his wife he is survived by daughters, Lynn Haas and husband Josef of Wisconsin, Beth Trout and husband Mark Campbell of New Market and Stacey Schrager and husband Eric of Hawaii; grandchildren, Eric Haas and wife Cassidy, Lauren Vargas and husband Omar, Ron Haas and wife Lea, Drue Dalzell and husband Harlan, Taylor Docie, Shaun Trout and wife Christina, Ashley Boyer and husband Jason, Chelsea Trout and wife Alex, Devin Trout and fiancee Kayla Perkins, Tristan, Alexander and Lucie Schrager and Jameson, Nicole and Amanda Austin; great grandchildren, Teo and Elijah Vargas, Sasha, Zachary and Adalynn Haas, Prycen and Kiana Haas, Ethan, Caleb and Annaliese Trout, Sydney and Jackson Boyer, Bryleigh Jarvis; 2 great great grandchildren, Orion Trout and Shado Kalani Haas; sisters, Alice Shaw and Doris Mancini; brothers, George, Ronald and Lester "Buck" Long and numerous nieces and nephews. He will also be remembered by son-in-law, John Finck and former son-in-law, Steve Trout. He was predeceased by a daughter, Lisa Finck in 2007, sister, Roseanne Lookingbill and brothers, Bob and Jack Long.
A private service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to Platoon22.networkforgood.com, to Hospice of Frederick County, P.O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702 or to Citizens Care Center, 1920 Rosemont Ave., Frederick, MD 21702.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019