Charles Topper, 80 of Emmitsburg, MD died Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at St. Joseph's Ministries in Emmitsburg.



Born August 3, 1938 in Emmitsburg. He was the son of the late Jacob J. and Helen R. (Myers) Topper.



Tim worked for Westinghouse Elevator in Gettysburg, PA and as a Truck Driver for North American Van Lanes. He also drove for other companies and retired as a truck driver. As a hobby, he was a Sargent Major with the Civil War Reenactments.



He is survived by sisters Geraldine Sites and Lucille (Warren) Jackson and a brother John A. (Viola) Topper and many, many nieces and nephews.



He was predeceased by brothers David, Bill, Paul, Ted, Russell and Joseph. And sister Becky Topper, Josephine Krietz, Betty Kaas and Annie Little.



A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. and June 22, 2019, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 47 DePaul St., Emmitsburg, MD. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery. Friends may call at the church from 9:30 until the time of Mass on Saturday. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from June 14 to June 18, 2019