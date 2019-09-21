|
Mr. Charles Edward Foreman "Jock" of Frederick, 91, passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019.
He was born on March 9, 1928 in Ijamsville, MD. He was the son of the late John R. and Nellie V. Foreman. He was the husband of the late Helen Foreman. He served in World War II. He worked for 30 years at the State Highway Administration.
Surviving are his three daughters, Anna Harper (Steven), Emma Harper, and Phyllis Foreman, all of Frederick; one sister, Emma Naylor (James); two brothers, David Foreman (Elaine) and Kenneth Foreman (Irene), all of Detroit; two stepbrothers, Herman Fredericks of Onley and George Fredericks (Deborah) of Walkersville; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, and nieces; and a host of family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his stepmother, Bertha Foreman; one son, Charles "Buck" Foreman Jr.; two daughters, Shirley and Josephine Foreman; four sisters, Margaret Foreman, Bernice Rentas, Mary Chase, and Anna Thompson; eight brothers, John, Nelson, Ulysses, Henry, Joseph, Evans, Thomas, and James Foreman.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, September 27, 2019 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike in Frederick.
A celebration of Charles's life journey will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Stauffer Funeral Home in Frederick. Bishop Merle Lyle will officiate. Interment will be at Fairview Cemetery in Frederick.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019