Charles Eric Carlson


1928 - 2020
Charles Eric Carlson Obituary
CARLSON, CHARLES ERIC of Darnestown, Maryland died on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at the memory care facility at Tranquility of Fredericktowne, in Frederick Maryland . Mr. Carlson was the beloved husband of Mary Ann Carlson (2007), father of Lynn Marie Crawford of Olney Maryland, Laura Ann Harris of Adamstown Maryland and Eric David Carlson of Sherman Oaks California. He is the grandfather of Justin E. Harris, Trevor E. Harris, Matthew E. Harris, Spencer Miller-Carlson, Samantha Miller-Carlson, Christopher Charles Bradford and Kenneth Lee Bradford. Mr. Carlson is also survived by his five great-grandchildren.



Mr. Carlson was born January 2, 1928 in Birmingham Alabama to Eric Carlson and Vernie Sommers. The family moved to Washington D.C. during the height of the Depression to be closer to work opportunities, and a steady income for the family. Mr. Carlson grew up on Capitol Hill and attended Eastern High School where he met the love of his life and future wife of 58 years, Mary Ann Pace. After serving two years in the United States Army as part of the occupation forces of Japan after World War II, Mr. Carlson returned to Washington D.C. where he and his wife Mary Ann raised three children in Northwest Washington while Mr. Carlson built a successful home remolding business. Over the next 50 years Mr. Carlson worked as a senior executive at Clark Construction (formally The George Hyman Construction Company) and was the founder and CEO of the Carlson Construction Company from 1980 till 2005.



Mr. Carlson's passions where tending to his small farm in Germantown, remodeling projects and traveling the world whenever possible. He had a true adventurer's heart, was a devote member of Darnestown Presbyterian Church and remained a generous spirt till the end of his life.



Mr. Carlson was compassionately and lovingly cared for by the angelic caregivers at Tranquility of Fredericktowne, especially Linda. Mr. Carlson died as a result of Alzheimer's Disease.



He was predeceased in death by his two sisters, Fay Boss and Barbara Holland.



Because of the ongoing Coronavirus situation, a small family burial service will be held at Darnestown Presbyterian Church. The family will announce a Remembrance Memorial Celebration for later in the year. Please sign the family online guestbook at www.pumphreyfuneralhome.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2020
