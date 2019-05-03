Home

Stauffer Funeral Home
104 East Main Street
Thurmont, MD 21788
(301) 271-7777
Charles F. Fisher Sr. Obituary
Mr. Charles Frederick Fisher, Sr., known as Pappy, passed peacefully on May 2, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Fisher.

Born February 7, 1941 in Rocky Ridge, he was the son of the late George Michael and Carrie (Marshall) Fisher.

He will be remembered by many, including his daughter, brother, two sisters, grandchildren, and beloved great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his son, Charles Frederick Fisher, Jr.

All services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are with Stauffer Funeral Home, Thurmont, and Stauffer Crematory, Inc.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from May 3 to May 5, 2019
