Charles Theodore (Ted) Gill, 79, of The Villages, FL passed away peacefully with his family at his side, on Tuesday September 24, 2019 at the Ted and Diane Brandley Hospice House of Marion County in Summerfield, FL.
Ted was born on December 13, 1939 in Takoma Park, Maryland to the late Elbert and Avis (Adams) Gill of Hyattsville MD. He spent his young years attending schools in Hyattsville. At the age of 18, he left home and moved to Richmond, VA, where he became employed by Giant Food, Inc. He worked for Giant for 20 years in Alexandria, VA and in Woodbridge VA. His drive for success led him to become the youngest store manager at that time.
In the 1970's he went to work for W. Bell Catalogue Show Rooms in Rockville, MD. He remodeled and oversaw the building of new stores in Chicago IL and Houston TX, where he was a district manager.
Always wanting to own his own business, he pursued the opportunity to become a franchisee with Jerry's Sub Shops in Fairfax VA and Maryland and New York City. That venture led to franchises with three Jack's Corned Beef restaurants in the Baltimore area. In the early nineties he was pleased to open and manage his very own restaurants, Mr. Teddy's Deli and Mr.
Teddy's Dairy Delights ice cream in Woodbine MD.
After retiring to North Port FL in 2001, he bought one more ice ere business in the Fort Myers Fleamasters flea market which he and his wife Karen operated for four years. In 2012 they moved to The Villages where he thoroughly enjoyed golf.
He will be forever missed by his wife of 19 years Karen Gill of The Villages, daughter, Vikki (Shea) Hardoby of Bristol VA, Grandson Chaz Gill and Granddaughters Kayla Gill and Ashlyn Gill all from Schertz, TX and Benjamin Hardoby of Bristol VA. He is also survived by a niece Michelle Anaya DePotter, Jupiter FL.
Ted was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Patricia Anne Smiroldo and his son Charles Theodore Gill Jr.
He was a member of Community United Methodist Church in Fruitland Park, FL
Memorial Services celebrating his life will be held on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 11:00 at Community United Methodist Church, 309 College Ave, Fruitland Park, FL 34731. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Ted and Diane Brandley Hospice House, 17395 SE 109th TerraceRoad, Summerfield, FL 34491, or the organization of your choice. Online condolences may be left at www.baldwincremation.com
