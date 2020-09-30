1/1
Charles "CJ" Golden Jr.
{ "" }
It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Charles "CJ" Golden, Jr., 24, born June 8th, 1996, and passed on September 6th, 2020 Belmont, NC (formally of WV and MD).

CJ is survived by his parents Rachel (Wolfe) Golden, Charles Golden Sr. and his sisters Haileigh, Layla and Sydney Golden of Inwood, WV. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

CJ was a graduate of Hedgesville High and attended Potomac State College.

CJ's best times were spent with his pet companion Gunnar. He enjoyed trips to the beach, canoeing, karaoke, and spending time with his true friends.

Even through his many trials and tribulations CJ lived his life to the fullest.

CJ's parents and immediate family held a celebration of life on September 20th, 2020. CJ is resting peacefully and is no longer suffering.

Published in The Frederick News-Post from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
