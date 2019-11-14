|
Dr. Charles Lee Graham, Sr., 88, of Frederick, MD passed away at home on November 11, 2019. Charles was a great father who lived an amazing, wonderful life. He was a gentle soul, an intellectual observer, and profound speaker. Charles had three PHD's and was a Medical Entomologist at Fort Dietrick. He was known to "adopt" many people in his life, as family. Charles loved his restaurants and was Post Commander at the John R. Webb Post 3285 in Frederick.
He is survived by his 3 children; Karen, Charles and Rebecca. And many grandchildren, other family members and friends. He will be missed by all.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, November 17th at 11 am at Resthaven Funeral Home, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway, Frederick, MD. Inurnment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the . To sign the online guestbook and leave condolences go to www.resthaven.us.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019