Charles T. "Chuck" Gray, 75, Middletown died June 9, 2020 at Medstar Washington Hospital Center. He was the devoted husband of Pamella Gray for 53 years.Born in Lonaconing, MD on January 7, 1945 he was a son of the late Ronald and Ursula Yates Gray. Chuck was a 1963 graduate of Beall High School and was employed by the State Highway Administration for 40 years until his retirement in 2004. He was a member of the Big Oak Lodge, Middletown. Frederick Elks #684, Sons of the Amvets Post #9, Middletown. He was an avid golfer, hunter, fisherman, gardener and woodworker. He love was watching boys and girls sports at Middletown High School, never missing a game.Surviving, besides his wife is one son Robert L. Gray and his wife Karen; four grandchildren, Robert, and Nathan Gray, Krystal Jeannotte and Jimmy Smith. He is also survived by many beloved great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.He was predeceased by two sisters, Dorothy Robertson and Helen Duggan and one brother Richard Gray.A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date due to the current social restrictions.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions my be made to AMVETS Post #9, POB 275, Middletown, MD 21769Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, Middletown is in charge of arrangements.