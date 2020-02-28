|
Charles Henline , 78 Dec 9, 1941 - Feb 26, 2020 Charles Henline , 78 Dec 9, 1941 - Feb 26, 2020 Charles "Ed" Henline Sr., 78, of Clear Spring, MD passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. He was the husband of 56 years to Beulah Jane Henline.
Born on December 9, 1941 in Crellin, Maryland, he was the son of the late Theodore (Hank) and Pauline Henline. Ed served in the US Navy aboard the USS Hermitage. He was an active member the AACA and the Model T Ford Club where he earned a lifetime achievement award. He was also involved with many local chapters including co-founding Heart of Maryland T's. Ed worked for A.S. Johnson in the DC area for more than 45 years.
In addition to his wife Beulah, he is survived by his sons, Charles "Eddie" Henline Jr. and wife Dawn, Jeffrey W. Henline and Tonya, and Michael S. Henline and wife Roxanne; grandchildren, Kristina, Charles "Hank" III, Emily, Joshua, Alex and Jeffrey Jr.; step-grandchildren, Stacy, Stefany and Tyler and seven great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Elizabeth Ann Shaffer and brothers, Gerald E. and Thomas F. Henline.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, William E. Henline.
The family will receive friends from 2-4pm and 6-8pm on Monday, March 2, 2020 at the Bast-Stauffer Funeral Home, 7606 Old National Pike, Boonsboro, MD. The funeral service will be held at 11am on Tuesday, March 3rd at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Frederick.
Memorial donations may be made to , 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020