Charles J. Gorman

Charles J. Gorman Obituary
Charles J. Gorman, 89, of 3305 Basford Road, Frederick, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at the VAMC in Martinsburg, WV of natural causes. He was the devoted husband to the late Barbara A. Gorman.

He was a veteran of the Korean War. He worked for Pulte Homes and Hallie Enterprises as a construction worker for many years, as well as Buckheimer's Leather Factory, before retiring.

Charlie was a devoted father who loved spending time with family and friends and also all the many nurses and staff at the VAMC. He loved playing his poker game, cards and going to the yard sales and auctions. He was a devoted Pittsburgh Steelers fan who also enjoyed his little dog, Buffy.

Surviving are a son, John Kegley and his wife, Lois; daughters, Donna Wathen and her husband, Charlie, Mary Morgan, Joann Powers and husband, Billy, Norma Adamson and husband, Dean and Carol Weedon and her husband, Timmy.

He has 11 surviving grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; along with several special neighbors and friends. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Charlie was the son of the late John Gorman and Lottie Rebecca Kline and his special mom, Myrtle Marshall. He was preceded in death by a sister, Dorothy Bowers; brothers, James Gorman, Kenneth and Merle Marshall; granddaughter, Angel Weedon; grandsons, John Adamson and Lonnie Glover, Jr.; and son-in-law, Harry Morgan.

Services will be private.

Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020
