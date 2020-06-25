Charles J. "Joey" Lechlider, Sr. passed away peacefully on June 18, 2020 after fighting a long battle with MS. He was born on January 26, 1945 from Colesville, MD.



He is the late son of Catherine Lechlider and Edward Lechlider.



He has joined in death with his wife Kathryne Lechlider also his daughter Shelby Lee Lechlider, brother Theodore Lechlider, sister Shirley Amos, grandson Tony Tubbs and great granddaughter Bethany Ann.



Survived by his children Shirley Jo Lechlider-Frederick MD, Betty Ann Tubbs - Jacksonville, FL and Charles Joseph Lechlider Jr. (wife Sheila Lechlider) of Boonsboro, MD.



Survived by several siblings Pauline Jarrett, Dorothy Finneyfrock, William (Bill) Lechlider, Mildred Lechlider and Linda Ellis. Also, many grandchildren Christina Crosby, Michael Mills, Chantal Harvey, Timothy Tubbs, Tina Cook (husband Waylon), Angela Oliver, Michelle Jackson, Chris Alder, Dillian Lake (wife Tearanie), Chrystal Lake, and Kayla Lake. He has 11 great grandchildren.



Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic due to Maryland restrictions Memorial/Celebration of life will do this later date to be determined.



