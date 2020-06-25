Charles J. Lechlider, Sr.
1945 - 2020
Charles J. "Joey" Lechlider, Sr. passed away peacefully on June 18, 2020 after fighting a long battle with MS. He was born on January 26, 1945 from Colesville, MD.

He is the late son of Catherine Lechlider and Edward Lechlider.

He has joined in death with his wife Kathryne Lechlider also his daughter Shelby Lee Lechlider, brother Theodore Lechlider, sister Shirley Amos, grandson Tony Tubbs and great granddaughter Bethany Ann.

Survived by his children Shirley Jo Lechlider-Frederick MD, Betty Ann Tubbs - Jacksonville, FL and Charles Joseph Lechlider Jr. (wife Sheila Lechlider) of Boonsboro, MD.

Survived by several siblings Pauline Jarrett, Dorothy Finneyfrock, William (Bill) Lechlider, Mildred Lechlider and Linda Ellis. Also, many grandchildren Christina Crosby, Michael Mills, Chantal Harvey, Timothy Tubbs, Tina Cook (husband Waylon), Angela Oliver, Michelle Jackson, Chris Alder, Dillian Lake (wife Tearanie), Chrystal Lake, and Kayla Lake. He has 11 great grandchildren.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic due to Maryland restrictions Memorial/Celebration of life will do this later date to be determined.

Published in The Frederick News-Post from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
June 25, 2020
Daddy I LOVE and MISS you so much. You have taught us so much. You have a stubborn streak and that is where we get it from. I love you with all my heart. Until we see each other again to hug you so tight and take walks and drink coffee:). RIP DADDY. Your Shirley Jo
shirley lechlider
Daughter
