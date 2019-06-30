Resources More Obituaries for Charles Jackson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Charles Jackson

Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Charles Lacey Jackson, aged 94, passed away on Saturday June 29, 2019 at Glade Valley Rehabilitation Center in Walkersville. He was predeceased by his wife of 54 years, Ruby Nichols Jackson. He was the last surviving member of his immediate family and was predeceased by his parents C. Lewis Jackson and Cordelia Lewis Jackson, sisters Elsie Cogswell and Virginia Snyder.



Charles was born in Tabler Station WV on December 21, 1924 and grew up in Martinsburg WV. He served during World War II in the Army Air Corps and the Infantry and saw action in the European theater. After the war he graduated from Shepherd College (University) attending on the GI bill. He attained a Master's in Teaching from Penn State University. Charles taught middle school in Berryville VA, and Frederick and Washington County MD for many years. After teaching, he worked for the Montgomery County Department of Social Services.



Charles was a longtime member of Calvary United Methodist Church in Frederick where he was a past member of the choir and the Couples Class Sunday School. In his younger days Charles was a music lover, who played in the Shepherd University band and sang in the college choir. He enjoyed hiking and was an avid reader. He always enjoyed a good joke.



Charles is survived by his son, Stephen Charles Jackson, daughter Cynthia Jackson Yeager, son in law Mark Yeager, granddaughters Emily Yeager and finance Will Gage, Hannah Yeager and nephews Norman Snyder Jr and Norman Smith. He is also survived by long time friends Julian Tavenner and Lois Tyson and special caregivers from the Visiting Angels Andrea, Dusti, Katie, and many others.



The family wishes to thank the staff at Frederick Memorial Hospital, Glade Valley Rehab, the pastors of Calvary United Methodist Church, and especially the Visiting Angels and Frederick County Meals on Wheels, whose services allowed him to remain in his home.



The family will hold a viewing at Keeney Basford Funeral home from 5:00 to 7:00 Tuesday July 2 and the funeral will be held on Wednesday July 3 at 1:00 at the funeral home with interment to follow at Mt Olivet Cemetery in Frederick.



Those wishing to make donations may do so in Charles honor to Frederick County Meals on Wheels or Calvary United Methodist Church's Music program. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from June 30 to July 1, 2019 Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries