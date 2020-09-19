Charles Johnson

Charles Arthur Johnson was born on August 6th, 1931.Taken home by his Lord and Savor on September 17th, 2020.Chuck was many things in his life. A solider, a sailor, a husband, a father, a brother and a great friend to many. Through his lifetime he acquired many skills as his thirst for knowledge was never quenched, right up till his last days he was always learning something new. In his lifetime he wore many hats, he was a carpenter, an electrician, a plumber, an upholsterer, and a mechanic. The list goes on, as he was never intimidated to try something new. No matter what he did in life, nothing made more of an impact than his love for his family and friends. As he stated many times in his life he never met a stranger. He always made time for you and made you feel appreciated and he was always happy to lend a hand with his many skills and talents. With his many jokes and sayings, his contagious smile and laughter, you never left the room without a smile on your face. We will remember him as a loyal husband of 68 years, a loving father, grandfather, and great grandfather, and he will always be to us all, an amazing friend we were so blessed to have for 89 years in this life. Until we meet again, Chuck. Thank you for all the great memories.