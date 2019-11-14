|
|
Charles "Trenton" Jones, Jr., 65, of Taneytown, Maryland, died peacefully on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at his home with his beloved wife, Debbie, by his side.
Born June 10, 1954 in Olney, MD, he was the son of the late Charles Trenton Jones, Sr. and Carolyn Faye (Hurst) Jones; and grandson of the late William and Pauline Hurst. He was the husband of 46 years to Deborah Mae (Moore) Jones.
Trenton was a life-long dairy farmer who loved farming since he was a young boy of 3 years old. He and his wife farmed for 46 years. He was part of the Dairy Farmers of America Co-op. In years past he enjoyed coon hunting with his dogs and listening to bluegrass music. Trenton had a great sense of humor and always enjoyed a good joke.
Surviving in addition to his wife Debbie, are siblings, Teresa Jones and partner Kerry Shorb of Emmitsburg, Tracy Jones and wife Lisa of Thurmont, and Tina Jones and husband Kenny Fink of Keymar; father and mother-in-laws, Wendric and Irene Moore of Thurmont; brother and sister-in-laws, Chuck Moore and wife Laurie, Patricia Goff and husband Fred, Teresa Kaas and husband Charles, Michael Moore, Cynthia Kokoski and husband Ted and Joe Moore and wife Marian all of Thurmont, Kevin Moore and wife Dina of Taneytown; 29 nieces and nephews; 35 great-nieces and nephews with one on the way; 4 great-great nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 18, 2019 at MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 136 E. Baltimore St., Taneytown, MD with Deacon Charles E. Barnhart, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in Keysville Union Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday, November 17th from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. and on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2019