Charles Mureithi Kahiga, 60, of Frederick and Derwood, passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019 in Frederick. Born in Kenya on June 14, 1958, he was a son of the late Joseph Kahiga Kihungi and Teresia Wanjiru Kahiga.

Charles was working as a produce manager for Wegmans in Frederick, He enjoyed life, his family and fishing.

Surviving are his children, Charles M. Kahiga II, of Hagerstown, Irene Kahiga, of Kenya and step daughter, Erica Brogdon, of Tampa, FL, siblings, Magdaline Ngechu, James Kahiga, Juliet Kahiga and Patrick Kahiga, all of Kenya, grandchildren, Eternity, Carmelo, Kanan and Nicole. He will also be remembered by his former wife Annise Jackson, of Tampa, FL and special friend, Barbar Sangarie, of Derwood. He was preceded in death by siblings, Peter Kahiga and Ferishina Kahiga.

A celebration of Charles life will be held at 2 p.m., on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church Street, Frederick. Interment will take place in Kenya.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from May 3 to May 4, 2019
