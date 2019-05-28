Charles Lawrence Chipley, III, 59 of Nokomis, Florida passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019. Known to his friends and family as "Chip", he was born November 5, 1959 in Bethesda, Maryland. Chip worked for 30 years as a medical physicist. He was a retired Navy Commander who served with the United States Navy during the Gulf War, Desert Storm and Grenada. A 1981 graduate of the Virginia Military Institute; he received a master's degree from Georgia Tech and a PhD from Capella University. His memberships include AAPM, MENSA and the Tall Clubs International (TCI). Chip attended Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Venice, Florida.



Chip's family was the center of his universe, spending any and all extra time with them. He loved being on the water, boating, volleyball, riding his Harley and traveling. Chip's personality was larger than life. His laugh was infectious and he always had a joke to tell. He treated everyone he met with respect and kindness. He was family oriented, a dependable friend and a doting father to his three daughters. Chip had an untold abundance of friends, many of whom were considered family.



Chip is survived by his wife of 12 years Lisa Lightner, daughters Gia Georgia, Vivia Belle and Lilia Sailor; parents Charles and Ruth Chipley; sisters Kathy Lynn (Mickey) and Lori Burch (Dave); brother Michael Chipley; Father and Mother in-law Ed and Rachel Rucker; nieces Chrissy and Jessi; nephews Danny and Josh; a great niece McKenna and great nephew Derek. Chip was preceded in death by his nephew Tyler Hoefs.



In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Chip's daughters' Florida Prepaid College Fund by sending a check and Gift Certificate Form to PO Box 31088, Tampa, FL 33631 and include the girl's name; Gia Chipley, Vivia Chipley and/or Lilia Chipley. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from May 28 to May 29, 2019