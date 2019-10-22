|
Mr. Charles F. Lewis, 101, formerly of Cambridge Drive, Frederick, MD, died on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Charlotte Hall Veterans Home, Charlotte Hall, Maryland. Mr. Lewis was born in Frederick on March 6, 1918, the son of the late George R. and Geneva Houff Lewis. He was predeceased by his wife, Marietta Biser Lewis, in 2003 and a son, Charles E. (Chuck), in 2018.
Mr. Lewis was a veteran of World War II, having served in both the European and Pacific Theaters with the 632nd Engineer Light Equipment Company, U.S. Army. At the time of his passing, Mr. Lewis was the oldest Veteran at Charlotte Hall Veterans Home.
He was employed for over thirty years in the Retail Sales Tax Division of the Maryland State Comptroller in both the Baltimore and Hagerstown offices. In his retirement years, he enjoyed woodworking and driving around Frederick County as a courier for Frederick County National Bank. He was a life member of the American Legion Francis Scott Key Post 11, John R. Webb Post #3285, and the . He was a Charter Member of the Carroll Manor Fire Company, Adamstown, MD
Surviving him are two sons: Donald E. and wife, Nancy of Hollywood, MD; and Neil E. and wife, Lynn of Ooltewah, TN; six grandchildren: Denise Lewis Cash (Heath), Chad Lewis (Sera), Karen Lewis, Todd Lewis (Melissa), Danielle Lewis Stewart (Chris) and Stefan Lewis; 8 great-grandchildren: Shane Dill (Katie), Taylor Dill, Brennan Lewis, Meghan Lewis, Michael Groff, Makenzie Groff, Greyson Lewis, and Jaxon Lewis. He is also survived by his sisters -in-law, Mrs. Rainey Duncan of Jacksonville, FL and Mrs. Blanche Biser of Frederick, MD and will be remembered by many nieces and nephews in the Biser Family.
Graveside services will be held at a future date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Charlotte Hall Veterans Home, 29449 Charlotte Hall Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622 or Hospice of St. Mary's, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 22 to Oct. 28, 2019