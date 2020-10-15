Charles Eugene "Gene" Martin of Fir Spring Drive and formerly of East Fifth Street, both of Waynesboro PA, passed away peacefully Wednesday, October 14, 2020, in his home. Born August 15, 1935 in Creagerstown, Maryland, he was the son of the late Ray Lamar Martin and Ruth Savilla (Kolb) Martin. He lived his early life in Creagerstown, MD. He and his wife of 64 years, Betty Jane (Bumbaugh) Martin were married on August 19, 1956 in St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Creagerstown, MD. They moved to Fir Spring Drive in December of 2014. He graduated from Thurmont High School (THS) in 1953. In his early life, Gene was involved in farming his parent's farm in Creagerstown, MD. He was an active member of the Future Farmers of America (FFA) while in high school. Gene was elected Maryland State 1st Vice President 1955-1956 and Awarded the American Farmers Degree. This award was given to an outstanding Future Farmers of America student, who after high school has proven his ability as an outstanding farmer in his own right. He was the first THS graduate to receive this award. In his youth he was also very active in the Creagerstown 4H and its basketball team. He also coached the Elks Little League baseball team when his son (Brian) was a member. In addition to his wife, he is survived by two children, Brian Eugene Martin and his wife, Karen of Hagerstown, MD, and Jane Elizabeth Robinson and her husband Robert of Mont Alto, PA. Four grandchildren, Lauren Elizabeth Martin and Hunter Jacob Martin of Hagerstown, MD; Brandon Eugene Robinson and his wife Chelsey of Chambersburg, PA; Ryan Jack Robinson and his fiancee Marissa Murphy of Waynesboro, PA; one sister, Theresa Lee Lawyer of Walbash, IN; one brother Ray Lamar Martin. Jr., of Rocky Ridge, MD; one aunt, Phyllis Kolb of Frederick, MD and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Charles and Nettie (Ramsburg) Kolb, and parental grandparents Herbert and Annie Martin. Services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Monday, October 19, 2020 in Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home,50 South Broad Street, Waynesboro, PA with Pastor Wayne Blaser presiding. Burial will follow in Green Hill Cemetery, where military honors will be conducted by the honor guard of Charles Nitterhouse V.F.W. Post #1599, Chambersburg. The family will receive friends from 4:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M., Sunday, in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Antietam Humane Society, 8513 Lyons Road, Waynesboro, PA 17268. Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com