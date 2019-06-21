Charles Leonard Mathews, age 83, of Keymar, passed away peacefully Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Kline Hospice House after a lengthy illness. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Gladys Wright Mathews. Born in Feagaville, MD on November 20, 1935, he was the son of the late Russell M. and Lucille Titus Mathews.



He was a 1954 graduate of Walkersville High School and was a self-employed excavating and building contractor for more than 48 years. He was a past member, president and director of the Union Bridge Lions Club, past president of the New Midway Elementary School PTA, a member of the Frederick Elks Lodge #684 and a member of Mt. Zion Haugh's Lutheran Church in Ladiesburg.



Before his disease, Progressive Supranuclear Palsy, took over his body, he enjoyed golfing and loved taking trips to Myrtle Beach with his wife to play golf there. He was an avid New York Yankees fan and attended many spring training camps in Ft. Lauderdale, FL where he had the privilege of meeting his idol, Yogi Berra.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Michael W. Mathews and daughter-in-law, Peggy, James L. Mathews and daughter-in-law Lisa; two daughters, Melody A. Eicholtz and son-in-law Kenny and Rosanne Henline and son-in-law Mike; 8 grandchildren, Kara Mirch (Dave), Kasey Ramsburg (Chris), Marisa Mathews (Tyler Haney), James Mathews II (Rachel), Tyler Whalen (Drea), "the twins" Stefany Sweadner and Stacy Green (Brandon) and Rebecca Mathews (fiance Carl); great grandchildren, Jack, Andi, Ada, Adler, James III, Suri, Tilly, Ewan and Cason (due in September); three brothers, Edward T. Mathews, Robert L. Mathews and Donald L. Mathews; two sisters, Evelyn Kovach and Mary Jane Warrenfeltz and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Russell, William "Gene", Raymond "Frank" and Marshall Mathews.



The family would like to express special thanks to Fred Horner, his longtime friend who will be providing the funeral service, his physician, Dr. Robert L. Kaufmann, The Kline House staff, Hospice of Frederick County and all the nurses and aides and Shepherd Staff caregivers.



The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 24 at Hartzler Funeral Home, 404 S. Main St., Woodsboro, with Rev. Fred Horner officiating. Interment will follow in Glade Cemetery, Walkersville.



The family will receive friends at the funeral home 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Sunday, June 23.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Zion Haugh's Lutheran Church, c/o Joyce Clingan, 6942 Middleburg Rd., Keymar, MD 21757 or to Hospice of Frederick County, P.O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702 or to Kline Hospice House, 7000 Kimmel Rd., Mt. Airy, MD 21771.



The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from June 21 to June 22, 2019