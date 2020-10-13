Mr. Charles D. Musser, Sr., 78, of Crystal Springs, PA and formerly of Frederick, MD, died at home on Monday, October 12, 2020. He was the loving husband of Bertha Covell Musser, his wife of 56 years.
Born May 7, 1942 in Wytheville, VA, Charles was the son of the late John and Ollie Musser.
Mr. Musser served for six years in the Maryland National Guard and retired from the Montgomery County School Board. He enjoyed travelling and watching Western movies on TV.
In addition to his loving wife, Bertha, Mr. Musser is survived by two sons, Charles "David" Musser, Jr. & wife Sue, and Richard "Ricky" Musser & companion Candi Curry; siblings, Margie Trilli of SC, Lucille Gower of Hanover, PA, Roy Musser of Ijamsville, and Betty Clevenger of Point of Rocks; a grandson, Austin Palladino; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and other relatives. Mr. Musser was preceded in death by three siblings, Emma Greene, Sarah Prophet, and Carly Musser.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 18th from 4:00 - 6:00 PM at the Resthaven Funeral Home & Community Center, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Hwy. in Frederick, where a funeral service will begin at 11:00 AM on Monday, October 19th. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation (www.parkinson.org
).