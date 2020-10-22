1/
Charles Myers
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles O. Myers, 88, Middletown, died Wednesday October 21, 2020 at Vindobona Nursing Home in Braddock Heights. He was the husband of the late Betty Ann Smith Myers.

Born on his family farm on June 20, 1932 he was a son of the late Oscar Louis and Alice Miller Myers. He was a lifelong farmer and was a member of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church in Myersville.

He is survived by two sons Rodney Jay Myers and wife Mara Lee and Raymond Kim Myers and wife Amy Jo both of Middletown; three grandchildren Jessica Bidle and husband Ryan, Brooke Olivia Myers and Luke Tyler Myers, two great-grandchildren Trent Bidle and Jaden Bidle.

He was predeceased by a daughter Rebecca Ruth Frendo and a brother Marvin Myers.

Friends may call Monday October 26 from 9 AM until 11 AM at the Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, 31 E. Main St., Middletown. Graveside funeral services will be held 12 noon on Monday in Mt. Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery in Myersville. Pastor Karen Grossnickle will officiate.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Guestbook at DBThompsonfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Calling hours
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
26
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Mt. Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home
31 E Main St
Middletown, MD 21769
(301) 371-6070
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 22, 2020
Our sincere thoughts and condolences to the family. We so enjoyed our visits and fun times with Charles.
Betty & Joanna Walter
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved