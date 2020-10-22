Charles O. Myers, 88, Middletown, died Wednesday October 21, 2020 at Vindobona Nursing Home in Braddock Heights. He was the husband of the late Betty Ann Smith Myers.
Born on his family farm on June 20, 1932 he was a son of the late Oscar Louis and Alice Miller Myers. He was a lifelong farmer and was a member of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church in Myersville.
He is survived by two sons Rodney Jay Myers and wife Mara Lee and Raymond Kim Myers and wife Amy Jo both of Middletown; three grandchildren Jessica Bidle and husband Ryan, Brooke Olivia Myers and Luke Tyler Myers, two great-grandchildren Trent Bidle and Jaden Bidle.
He was predeceased by a daughter Rebecca Ruth Frendo and a brother Marvin Myers.
Friends may call Monday October 26 from 9 AM until 11 AM at the Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, 31 E. Main St., Middletown. Graveside funeral services will be held 12 noon on Monday in Mt. Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery in Myersville. Pastor Karen Grossnickle will officiate.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
.
Guestbook at DBThompsonfuneralhome.com
.