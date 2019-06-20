Charles Bidle Palmer, 102, Middletown died Wednesday June 19 at Vindobona Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Braddock heights after a short illness. He was the husband of the late Geneva Alexander Palmer.



Born in Middletown on October 24, 1916 he was a son of the late Harry Franklin and Harriett Genetta Palmer and the last of his immediate family.



He was a self-employed carpenter until his retirement, a devoted member of Zion Lutheran Church, Middletown, Army Veteran of WW II and a charter member of Valley Memorial Post #9, AMVETS, Middletown.



He is survived by five sons Gerald C. Palmer and wife Sandra of Frederick, John F. Palmer and wife Teresa of Middletown, Nelson W. Palmer and wife Barbara of Walkersville, Stephen R. Palmer and wife Cheryl of Thurmont, James A. Palmer of Middletown, eight grandchildren Tim Palmer, Dawn Rosarius, Susan Palmer, Jeff Palmer, Ben Palmer, Amy Permenter, Neil Palmer, Brad Palmer and eight great-grandchildren Laura Palmer, Geneva Palmer, Eliza Palmer, Ivy Palmer, Connor Permenter, Andy Permenter, Avery Palmer and Ian Palmer.



The family will receive friends on Sunday June 23 from 2 to 4 at the Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, 31 E. Main St., Middletown. Funeral services will be held 11 AM on Monday June 24 from Zion Lutheran Church, 107 W. Main St., Middletown. The casket will be closed at the church. Rev. Dr. Kathy Vitalis Hoffman will officiate. Intement will be made in Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Middetown.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Zion Lutheran Church Memorial Fund.



Guestbook at DBThompsonfuneralhome.com Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from June 20 to June 21, 2019