The Frederick News-Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home
31 E Main St
Middletown, MD 21769
(301) 371-6070
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home
31 E Main St
Middletown, MD 21769
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Zion Lutheran Church
107 W. Main St.
Middletown, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Palmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Palmer


1916 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Charles Palmer Obituary
Charles Bidle Palmer, 102, Middletown died Wednesday June 19 at Vindobona Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Braddock heights after a short illness. He was the husband of the late Geneva Alexander Palmer.

Born in Middletown on October 24, 1916 he was a son of the late Harry Franklin and Harriett Genetta Palmer and the last of his immediate family.

He was a self-employed carpenter until his retirement, a devoted member of Zion Lutheran Church, Middletown, Army Veteran of WW II and a charter member of Valley Memorial Post #9, AMVETS, Middletown.

He is survived by five sons Gerald C. Palmer and wife Sandra of Frederick, John F. Palmer and wife Teresa of Middletown, Nelson W. Palmer and wife Barbara of Walkersville, Stephen R. Palmer and wife Cheryl of Thurmont, James A. Palmer of Middletown, eight grandchildren Tim Palmer, Dawn Rosarius, Susan Palmer, Jeff Palmer, Ben Palmer, Amy Permenter, Neil Palmer, Brad Palmer and eight great-grandchildren Laura Palmer, Geneva Palmer, Eliza Palmer, Ivy Palmer, Connor Permenter, Andy Permenter, Avery Palmer and Ian Palmer.

The family will receive friends on Sunday June 23 from 2 to 4 at the Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, 31 E. Main St., Middletown. Funeral services will be held 11 AM on Monday June 24 from Zion Lutheran Church, 107 W. Main St., Middletown. The casket will be closed at the church. Rev. Dr. Kathy Vitalis Hoffman will officiate. Intement will be made in Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Middetown.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Zion Lutheran Church Memorial Fund.

Guestbook at DBThompsonfuneralhome.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from June 20 to June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home
Download Now