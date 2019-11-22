|
Charles "Charlie" Reginald Poffinberger, 96, of Westminster, Maryland died peacefully on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at the Carroll Lutheran Village.
Born on March 30, 1923 in Broad Run near Middletown, Maryland he was the son of the late Edgar Eugene Poffinberger, Sr. and Bertha May (Brown) Poffinberger. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Esther Mae (Bidle) Poffinberger in 2016.
Charlie was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served as a mechanic with the Corps of Engineers. He spent most of his career as a mechanic at Fort Detrick near Frederick. A life-long Lutheran he was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Middletown and upon moving to Carroll Lutheran Village was very active volunteering and assisting in the Krug Chapel. He enjoyed playing cards, computers, and morning coffee group. Charlie was a kind and true gentleman who was always willing to lend a helping hand.
Surviving are sister, Betty J. Storks; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by sister, Mary E. Savage and brother, Edgar E. Poffinberger, Jr.
Friends are invited to visit from 10:00 a.m. until the time of a Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 in Krug Chapel at Carroll Lutheran Village Westminster with Rev. C. Dahl Drenning officiating. Burial will follow in Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Middletown with Rev. Dr. Kathy Vitalis Hoffman officiating. The MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME in Westminster has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be given in Charlie's memory to Zion Lutheran Cemetery Fund, 107 West Main Street, Middletown, MD 21769 or to the Carroll Lutheran Village Resident Assistance Fund, 300 St. Luke Circle, Westminster, MD 21158. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019