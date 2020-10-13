Mr. Charles Robert Player, Jr., 86, of Union Bridge, died unexpectedly Sunday, October 11, 2020 at The University of Maryland Shock Trauma, Baltimore. Born April 27, 1934, he was the son of the late Charles Robert Sr. and Adele Dawn Matthews Player. He was the loving husband of Diane Plummer Player for 54 years.
Charles grew up during the Great Depression, worked as a child to contribute to his family and was the first of his paternal line to go to (and work his way through) college. He was drafted and served honorably in the Army during the Korean war. He was a CPA, a titan among financial advisors, an estate planner, a genius with numbers and accounting, a real estate agent, a general contractor, and a farmer, to name a few.
His greatest accomplishment was the model he set as a husband, dad, and a grandfather. He was kind, caring, loving, compassionate, and always had the best advice and stories.
His family will miss him more than words can say and are grateful to have had such an incredible husband, father, grandfather and mentor.
In addition to his wife Diane, Charles is survived by his children, Jennifer C. Clabaugh, Maria D. Player, Dennis M. Player and wife GeeAnn, Christopher P. Player and wife Jasmin M., all of Union Bridge, Darrell M. Player and wife Felisa F. of Cayman Islands, Glenda E. Player of Union Bridge and partner Marco Marangio ; daughter-in-law, Edy Juana Player; sister, Glenda Phillips of Laurenburg NC; brother-in-law, Harry Harris of Wichita, KS; 23 grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Charles was predeceased by his son, Charles Robert Player III, sisters, Carolyn Bruce and Shirley Harris and brother, Arthur William Player.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 20 at 11 a.m. at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church of Libertytown, 9190 Church St., Union Bridge, which is one block north of the intersection of Routes 75 and 26 in Libertytown. Msgr. John Dietzenbach will be the celebrant. Interment with military honors will follow in St. Peter's Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at Hartzler Funeral Home-Libertytown, 11802 Liberty Rd., Frederick on Monday, October 19 from 2 pm to 4 pm and 6 pm to 8 pm. Social distancing, wearing of masks and limitation of visitors at any one time in the church and funeral home will be in effect.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter's Catholic Church, 9190 Church St., Union Bridge, MD 21791.
