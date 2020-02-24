|
Charles Harold Scott, Jr., 58, peacefully entered eternal life on Friday, February 7, 2020 at Martinsburg, Berkeley Medical Center.
Mr. Scott was born on December 24, 1961 and was the son of then late Charles Harold Scott, Sr. and Shirley Ann Scott.
Mr. Scott retired from Continental Brick Company in Martinsburg. He is survived by two sister, Shelby May and Cathy and Randy Warfield, Four brothers, Stanley and Wanda Scott, Terry and Toni Scott, Jeffrey Scott and friend, Donna Hahn, Brian and Bethany Scott.
Mr. Scott was preceded in death by grandparents, Alvin and Mary Harris. Raymond and Carrie Scott. Brother in law Ernest W. May Jr. Two great aunts, six aunts, three uncles, two nieces, Crystal McCuley, Amber Scott, two nephews, Nathan Wratchford and Brian Scott, one great nephew, Damian Hong. Numerous cousins and friends, former wife, Veronica Scott and her daughter, Kelly.
Graveside service will be held on March 5, 2020 at 11:00 AM with Rev. Sherman Lamber officiating, interment will be at Moriah Cemetery.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post on Feb. 24, 2020