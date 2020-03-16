The Frederick News-Post Obituaries
|
Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home
31 E Main St
Middletown, MD 21769
(301) 371-6070
Charles Sigler Obituary
Charles Lindbergh Sigler, 92, Frederick died Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Hagerstown Healthcare Center where he resided for twenty-four days. He was the husband of the late Anita Redmond Sigler.

Born in Middletown on May 26, 1927 he was a son of the late George H. and Mary Elizabeth Lapole Sigler.

He was employed for twenty years at Ft. Detrick until his retirement and then was employed by Frederick County Public Schools for twenty more years until his second retirement.

He is survived by two brothers Raymond Sigler of Middletown and Guy Sigler of Myersville.

He was predeceased by siblings Earl Sigler, George Sigler Jr., Anna Mae Smith and Alice Myers.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday March 18 at the Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, 31 E. Main St., Middletown from 6 to 8 PM. Funeral services will be held 11 AM on Thursday March 19 from the funeral home.

Interment will be made in the Brownsville Church of the Brethren Cemetery.

Guestbook at DBThompsonfuneralhome.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020
