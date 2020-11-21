1/1
Charles Stine
1937 - 2020
Charles William "Bill" Stine, 83, of Libertytown died Thursday, November 19, 2020 at his home after an extended illness. Born September 23, 1937 in Frederick, he was the son of the late Leroy Stine and Evelyn Specht Stine. He was the husband of the late Virginia Lee "Ginger" Stine who died in 2015.

Before retiring he worked as a mechanic at Southern States. He enjoyed camping, traveling, playing horseshoes, baseball, NASCAR and hunting. He was a charter member of the Libertytown Volunteer Fire Department and a member of the Glen W. Eyler American Legion Post #282 of Woodsboro.

Surviving are children Kenny W. Stine and wife Cathy of Keymar, Lisa K. Bennett and husband Joe of Libertytown, Randy A. Stine and wife Shelly of Monrovia, son-in-law Tommy King of Frederick, sister Beverly Hubbard of Brunswick, brothers Allen Stine and wife Judy of McConnellsburg, PA, Ronnie Stine of Libertytown, Dale Stockman and wife Lori of Libertytown, 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by a daughter Kathy Lynn King and a sister Louise Tobery.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 24 at St. Peter's Cemetery in Libertytown with Rev. Jerry Cline officiating. The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Monday, November 23 at Hartzler Funeral Home-Libertytown, 11802 Liberty Road, Frederick. Wearing of masks, social distancing and a limited number of persons in the funeral home will be in effect.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Libertytown Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 33, Libertytown, Maryland 21762.

The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.

Published in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2020.
