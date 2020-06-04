Charles Taylor
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Edward Taylor 78, Middletown, died Tuesday June 2, 2020 at Frederick Health Hospital. He was the husband of the late Donna J. Taylor.

Born in McCoole, MD on November 6, 1941 he was a son of the late Edward and Rebecca Iser Taylor.

Mr. Taylor was a contract computer specialist with the federal government and had received his B.S. and Master's degrees. He was a member of the Middletown United Methodist Church , was a US Navy veteran and also a talented artist.

He is survived by two children Christina Elaine Boord, Severna Park and Christopher Edward Taylor of Fairbanks, Alaska and four grandchildren.

Graveside funeral services will be held in Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Middletown on Saturday June 6 at 10;30 AM with Rev. Ken Dunnington officiating.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Middletown United Methodist Church, 7108 Fern Ct., Middletown, MD 21769

Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, Middletown, is in charge of arrangements.

Guestbook at DBThompsonfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home
31 E Main St
Middletown, MD 21769
(301) 371-6070
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved