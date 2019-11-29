|
|
Charles Frederick Trunk III, 79, well-known Frederick banker, trust officer, philanthropist and community leader, died suddenly at his home on Tuesday, November 26, 2019.
Quiet, unassuming in his charity and passionately dedicated to his family, church and Frederick County, Charlie was consistently relied upon to bring both professional expertise and moral integrity to civic and nonprofit organizations and projects for more than a half century. His business acumen and attention to detail were prized skills, but his huge heart for individuals, their struggles and their accomplishments, is his lasting legacy.
Born on April 30, 1940 in Phoenixville, PA, Charlie was the son of The Reverend Charles F. Trunk, Jr., and Hester Doan Trunk. The Trunk family lived in Lititz and Harrisburg, PA, before Pastor Trunk was called to Frederick's Evangelical Lutheran Church in 1954. Charlie was 14 years old when he arrived in Frederick, and it was during a church reception for the new senior pastor and his family that he first met Mary Frances Gaver, then just 12. Eleven years later, on July 17, 1965, Charlie and Mary Frances were wed at Evangelical Lutheran by his father. The newlyweds moved into their home on Fairview Avenue, where they would live for 51 years until their move to the Homewood Retirement Community in 2016. Over their 54 years of marriage, Charlie and Mary Frances shared a love of books, music and spending time at the New Jersey and Delaware shores.
Charlie graduated from Frederick High School in 1958, attended Gettysburg College and the American Banking Institute in Baltimore, and went to work at Fredericktown Bank & Trust where he assisted in the opening of the bank's new branch office at the Prospect Plaza Shopping Center the same year. Promoted to Assistant Trust Officer in 1976, he then directed the Trust Department from 1978 until his retirement in 1989. Charlie attended professional education programs at the Bank Administration Institute, Park Ridge, IL, and the Cannon Trust School at the University of North Carolina. In retirement, he was a founder of The Family Heritage Trust Company in Frederick and was vice chairman of the board at the time of his death.
Of Charlie's many commitments throughout his life, his deep and abiding religious faith and love for the Evangelical Lutheran Church community stands at the forefront. He held almost every volunteer position available, from his early days as a Sunday School teacher and Boy Scout leader in the 1960's and 70's, to multiple terms on the Church Council, the Financial and Gift & Memorials Committees and the 250th Anniversary Committee in 1978-88. He served on the church's Investment and Endowment Committees and was the church's first and only endowment advisor, a role he still held.
Coming from a musical family, Charlie played the French horn in the Frederick High School band, served as treasurer of the Frederick County Symphony Society in the mid-1970's, and sang with the church choir for decades. His love of classical and sacred music was well-known, and he was passionate about Evangelical's church organ, the largest pipe organ in Frederick County, built and installed by the M.P. Moller Company in 1950. In 1981, he chaired the fundraising effort that led to its complete rebuilding, and he and Mary Frances were long time supporters of the Trunk Memorial Organ Concert Series at the church.
Charlie served and supported Frederick city and county in a wide range of additional endeavors. He was a trustee of the Community Foundation of Frederick County, the G. Frank Thomas Foundation, the , the March of Dimes and served on the Frederick City Board of Zoning Appeals. Charlie and Mary Frances were strong advocates for the Frederick City Soup Kitchen, Families Plus! and the C. Burr Artz Library. They were members of the Founder's Circle of Hood College, Mary Frances' alma mater. Charlie also served on the governing board of the National Lutheran Home in Rockville, MD.
Concern for the health and well-being of Frederick County's seniors, especially low-income and poor seniors, was one of Charlie's longtime interests. He was a trustee and board chairman of the county-owned Citizens Nursing Home/Montevue Home, and with the construction of the current facility, now known as Citizens Care & Rehabilitation Center and Montevue Assisted Living, he co-founded two endowment funds at the Community Foundation of Frederick County benefiting the Center's residents.
In 2012, the existence of Montevue Assisted Living, one of the nation's few remaining subsidized assisted living centers for low-income seniors, was threatened by the proposed sale of Citizens to a private company. Charlie joined with three other leading citizens in funding a fight to stop the sale and maintain Montevue. The group prevailed, and today Citizens/Montevue remains a strong testament to quality healthcare, good management and community support for senior needs.
As an outgrowth of the effort to save Citizens/Montevue, Charlie joined others in creating Advocates for the Aging of Frederick County, where he served as treasurer of the board of trustees at the time of his death.
Along with his wife, Mary Frances, Charlie is survived by his sister, Margaret (Peggy) Trunk Young, her husband, Eugene, nieces and nephews; Thomas D. (Tina) Young; Anne Marie (Norman) Crosby and Suzanne (James) Lansbury: Laura (Darin) Carroll; Megan (Brian) Maney and numerous great-nephews-and-nieces. He was predeceased by his sister, Catherine Elizabeth Carroll, and sister-in-law Shirley Gaver Viviano.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at the Evangelical Lutheran Church, 31 East Church Street, Frederick. He will be placed in the Columbarium in the church garden. Arrangements are with the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, Frederick.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Evangelical Lutheran Church, Organ Fund, 35 East Church Street, Frederick, MD 21701 or to a .
Online condolences may be shared at www.keeneybasford.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019