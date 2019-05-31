Charles "Calvin" Tyler, 85, passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Carroll Hospice Dove House.



Calvin was born January 1, 1934 in Lexington, Virginia and was the son of the late Obie and Grace Tyler. He was the loving husband of Annie L. (Leitleif) Tyler, whom he married April 5, 1951.



Calvin was a veteran of the United States Army. He spent his working career as an auto mechanic, and was employed at Cloverly Shell, and retired from Burtonsville Garage. After retiring Calvin helped his son, Jeff, with his black top business. He loved to go fishing in the Chesapeake Bay, and enjoyed deer, pheasant and turkey hunting. He was a member of the Isaac Walter League Gun Club.



Surviving in addition to his wife are children Michael Tyler and wife Patti of Burtonsville, Jeff Tyler and wife Cristal of Westminster, and Sharon Cervenka of Frederick; grandchildren Danielle Formichelli, Michael John Tyler, Crystal Carney, Corey Tyler, Christopher Cervenka, Cody Cervanka; 5 great-grandchildren; and brothers Roy Tyler of Mt. Airy and Emory Tyler of Berlin.



In addition to his parents he was predeceased by siblings Pauline, Frances, Bessie, Lewis, and Cardilee.



Memorial services will be held at a future date.



Arrangements provided by Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel. Online condolences may be offered at www.prittsfuneralhome.com. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from May 31 to June 2, 2019