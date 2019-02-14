Charles W. "Butch" Barnes, Jr., 78, of Winfield passed Wednesday, February 13,219 at home with his family by his side.



He was the beloved husband of Mazie E. (Mauck) Barnes.



He was born June 1, 1940 in Baltimore, the son of the late Charles W. Barnes, Sr., and late Barbara Waltz.



He worked at BGE for 35 years. He was a US Army veteran, and graduate of Mt. Airy High School, and Winfield Elementary School. He enjoyed farming, and loved his John Deere Tractors. His source of joy were his children and grandchildren.



Surviving are children Steven W. Barnes & wife Diane of Mt. Airy, and Susan Rodriguez & husband Ed of Winfield; grandchildren Sarah Scardapane, Bryan W. Barnes, Meredith Rodriguez, and David Rodriguez. He was preceded in death by his infant son, David W. Barnes.



Funeral services will be held at Burrier-Queen Funeral Home and Crematory, P.A. on Monday, February 18, 2019 at 11 AM. The family will receive friends on Sunday 2:00 - 4:00, and 7:00 - 9:00. Interment at Lake View Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Carroll Hospice, or Ebenezer UMC Building Fund 4901 Woodbine Rd. Sykesville, MD 21784



Online condolences at www.burrier-queen.com Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2019