Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home
106 East Church Street
Frederick, MD 21701
301-662-2175
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home
106 East Church Street
Frederick, MD 21701
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Warfield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Warfield


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Charles Warfield Obituary
Mr. Charles William Warfield, 70, of Frederick, died Sunday, June 23, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife Peggy Lee Flanagan Warfield in 2017. They were married August 24, 1968. Born March 22, 1949 in Frederick, he was the son of the late Russell and Margaret (Appleby) Warfield.

Charles was a graduate of Gov. Thomas Johnson High School's First Class in 1967. In 1970 he and his wife founded Charles Studio photography. He transferred ownership of the studio to his daughter but continued to stay actively involved.

Charles is survived by his daughter, Alexa Bedwell and husband Ted, grandchildren, Aidan Bedwell and Samuel Bedwell, brother, Felix Flanagan Jr. and wife Evelyn, nephews, Chris Flanagan and wife Tana and Mark Flanagan and wife Janet, great-nieces, Kaylyn and Kara and special friends, Celeste Carroll, John and Karen Barkley and Dr. Paulette Shockey and David Petrucci.

A celebration of life gathering will be held from 4 to 6 p.m., on Friday, June 28, 2019, at the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church Street, Frederick. Internment will be private.

Should friends desire, memorial contributions can be made to the Patriot Turf Fund by making checks payable to the Governor Thomas Johnson Athletic Boosters.

Online condolences may be shared at www.keeneybasford.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from June 24 to June 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home
Download Now