Mr. Charles William Warfield, 70, of Frederick, died Sunday, June 23, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife Peggy Lee Flanagan Warfield in 2017. They were married August 24, 1968. Born March 22, 1949 in Frederick, he was the son of the late Russell and Margaret (Appleby) Warfield.



Charles was a graduate of Gov. Thomas Johnson High School's First Class in 1967. In 1970 he and his wife founded Charles Studio photography. He transferred ownership of the studio to his daughter but continued to stay actively involved.



Charles is survived by his daughter, Alexa Bedwell and husband Ted, grandchildren, Aidan Bedwell and Samuel Bedwell, brother, Felix Flanagan Jr. and wife Evelyn, nephews, Chris Flanagan and wife Tana and Mark Flanagan and wife Janet, great-nieces, Kaylyn and Kara and special friends, Celeste Carroll, John and Karen Barkley and Dr. Paulette Shockey and David Petrucci.



A celebration of life gathering will be held from 4 to 6 p.m., on Friday, June 28, 2019, at the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church Street, Frederick. Internment will be private.



Should friends desire, memorial contributions can be made to the Patriot Turf Fund by making checks payable to the Governor Thomas Johnson Athletic Boosters.



Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from June 24 to June 25, 2019