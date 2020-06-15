Charles "Chuck" Warner Pope, 53, of Frederick, MD died Thursday, June 11, 2020.



Born on November 19, 1966 in Takoma Park, MD, he was the son of the late Warner and Janet Pope.



He worked as an autobody technician for over 30 years. He is survived by a sister, Janet Phillips (Bob); two nieces, Leigh Johnson (Bryan) and Kathleen Hitch along with four aunts, an uncle and numerous cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his nephew, Michael Hitch.



No services are planned at this time.



