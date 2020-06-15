Charles Warner "Chuck" Pope
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles "Chuck" Warner Pope, 53, of Frederick, MD died Thursday, June 11, 2020.

Born on November 19, 1966 in Takoma Park, MD, he was the son of the late Warner and Janet Pope.

He worked as an autobody technician for over 30 years. He is survived by a sister, Janet Phillips (Bob); two nieces, Leigh Johnson (Bryan) and Kathleen Hitch along with four aunts, an uncle and numerous cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his nephew, Michael Hitch.

No services are planned at this time.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved