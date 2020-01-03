|
Charles Warren Riggs , 101 Jan 2, 1919 - Jan 2, 2020 Charles Warren Riggs, 101, a long-time resident of Maugansville, MD, passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020 at the Village of Robinwood.
Born January 2, 1919, in Hagerstown, MD, he was the son of the late Charles Edgar Riggs and Nell Maude (Newcomer) Riggs.
He was a 1936 graduate of Hagerstown High School. He attended Columbia Business College in Hagerstown, leading to his employment at the Mercersburg Academy as a Clerk-Stenographer in the Alumni Office.
He was inducted in the military service on September 30, 1942, where he served as an Administrative NCO in the Air Transport Command of the U.S. Army Air Forces, with duty stations in the Eastern U.S and Natal, Brazil. He was honorably discharged with the rank of Technical Sergeant on March 10, 1946. Upon separation from active duty, he joined the Enlisted Reserve Corps for three years, during which time (1947), the Army Air Forces were reorganized to form the U.S. Air Force. Prior to his induction in 1942, he was a member of the Local Civil Air Patrol.
He attended the University of Maryland at College Park under the G.I. Bill, graduating in 1950 with first honors from The College of Business and Public Administration, while earning membership in the National Honor Societies Phi Eta Sigma, Beta Gamma Sigma, and Phi Kappa Phi. He would later take additional work related courses in mathematics, statistics and probability offered by Hood College in Frederick, Virginia Polytechnic Institute in Blacksburg, VA and by the University of Maryland at his work site in Frederick.
He was employed at Fort Detrick for 48 years, the first 21 years with the U.S. Army Biological Laboratories as a Bio Statistician and Programmer of early generation mainframe computers, and the remaining 27 years with the Frederick Cancer Research Facility (NCI/FCRF) as a Bio Statistician engaged in the analysis of laboratory data generated in cancer research studies. Upon his retirement from FCRF in 1999, he was recognized by the then Director of the National Cancer Institute for his statistical contributions, leading to co-authorship of sixty publications in peer-reviewed scientific journals.
He had been a member of the American Statistical Association for fifty years.
He was a long-time member of Christ's Reformed Church in Hagerstown. He was also a member of the Morris Frock Post 42 American Legion, BPO Elks Lodge 378, Hagerstown Lodge 217 AF & AM, the Maugansville Historical Society, and A Friend of the Western Maryland Room of the Washington County Library. He was also a member of the Founders Society of the University of Maryland and The George Pearson Society of Homewood Retirement Centers.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Roger Newcomer Riggs, and a sister, Laura Mae Riggs Conard.
He is survived by a caring niece, Carol Diane (Riggs) Garling and her husband Bob, of Maugansville, MD.
Services will be held Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at 2:00 pm at the Douglas A. Fiery Funeral Home, 1331 Eastern Blvd. North, Hagerstown, with the Rev. Dr. G. Derrick Hodge and Rev. Don Stevenson officiating. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Interment will follow at St. Paul's Cemetery, Clear Spring, MD.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Christ's Reformed Church, 130 West Franklin Street, Hagerstown, MD 21740.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.douglasfiery.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020