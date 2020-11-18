Charles Robert Wars, Sr., age 97, passed away on Nov. 13, 2020 at his home. He was born Nov. 27, 1922 to the late Robert and Maria Wars. He was the husband of the late Edith Leakins Wars of Frederick, MD.
He leaves to cherish his memory: sons, Charles R. Wars, Jr. (Kathleen), E. Leakins Wars (Ronnelle - Deceased), Wayne W. Wars (Pamela), Byron E. Foreman, Sr.(Marilyn) & Darrell Davis (Patricia); grandchildren; Raynard, Dawn, Ulesia, Nicholas, Nicole, Keona (DZ), Noah, Tieray, Elise, Leanne (Charles), Deanna (Wayne), Byron Jr., Marvin (Patricia), Michelle, Thomas III/Turk (Renata), Donnie, Thomas, Tara, Bridgette, Monica, Lauren & Matthew; great-grandchildren, Raya, Shannon, Camari, Drew, Brandon, Nina, Zoi, Zion, Zaylah, Khori Amore, Dayna, Ariele, Alishia, Marvin Jr., Thomas, Gerald, Frankie, Amira, DeJuan, Thomas IV, Micah, Damien & Draya; and great-great grandson, Jayce.
He was preceded in death by all of his daughters: Edith Maria Wars Thompson (Vance-Deceased), Erminie Ruth Wars, Elaine Denise Wars Overs (Timothy-Deceased), & Alcyone Carter Butts (Milton); 2 sons, David Carter and Thomas B. Foreman, Jr.; his brothers & sisters, Thurston, Luzon, Margretta, Virgie, William, Bernadine, Hyland, Yetta, Roberta and "Baby Girl".
Service details can be found at www.GaryL.RollinsFuneralHome.com