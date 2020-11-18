1/1
Charles Wars Sr.
Charles Robert Wars, Sr., age 97, passed away on Nov. 13, 2020 at his home. He was born Nov. 27, 1922 to the late Robert and Maria Wars. He was the husband of the late Edith Leakins Wars of Frederick, MD.

He leaves to cherish his memory: sons, Charles R. Wars, Jr. (Kathleen), E. Leakins Wars (Ronnelle - Deceased), Wayne W. Wars (Pamela), Byron E. Foreman, Sr.(Marilyn) & Darrell Davis (Patricia); grandchildren; Raynard, Dawn, Ulesia, Nicholas, Nicole, Keona (DZ), Noah, Tieray, Elise, Leanne (Charles), Deanna (Wayne), Byron Jr., Marvin (Patricia), Michelle, Thomas III/Turk (Renata), Donnie, Thomas, Tara, Bridgette, Monica, Lauren & Matthew; great-grandchildren, Raya, Shannon, Camari, Drew, Brandon, Nina, Zoi, Zion, Zaylah, Khori Amore, Dayna, Ariele, Alishia, Marvin Jr., Thomas, Gerald, Frankie, Amira, DeJuan, Thomas IV, Micah, Damien & Draya; and great-great grandson, Jayce.

He was preceded in death by all of his daughters: Edith Maria Wars Thompson (Vance-Deceased), Erminie Ruth Wars, Elaine Denise Wars Overs (Timothy-Deceased), & Alcyone Carter Butts (Milton); 2 sons, David Carter and Thomas B. Foreman, Jr.; his brothers & sisters, Thurston, Luzon, Margretta, Virgie, William, Bernadine, Hyland, Yetta, Roberta and "Baby Girl".

Service details can be found at www.GaryL.RollinsFuneralHome.com


Published in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gary L. Rollins Funeral Home
110 W. South Street
Frederick, MD 21701
(301) 662-5520
