Mr. Charles William "Buck" Lockard, Sr., 82, of Middletown, passed away peacefully Sunday, May 5, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. He was the loving husband of Betty L. Lockard. They would have been married 65 years in July.



Born June 19, 1936 in Frederick, he was the son of the late George and Mary M. (Currens) Lockard



Buck was a graduate of Frederick High School class of 1954.



Buck retired from the United States Army as a CW4. He was a member of the 29th Division Post 78, the FSK American Legion, Amvets Post 9 in Middletown, The Maryland Warrant Officer's Association, and was very generous and giving to numerous veteran's organizations.



He was a diehard Orioles and Colts fan, and enjoyed playing golf in his younger years. "Daddybuck" attended every sporting event he could of his grand- and great-grandchildren.



In addition to his wife, Buck is also survived by his adopted four legged daughter "Nyla" and he is survived by three children, Charles W. "Bill" Lockard, Jr. of Frederick; Patti Humphreys of Middletown; and Kelly Toms and husband, Tony, of Thurmont; four grandchildren, Bryon Lockard and wife Clarica, Carrie Strobel, MaryAvery Feigley and husband Kenny, and Shelby Jo Toms (Chris Shriver); and four great-grandchildren, Colin Lane Lockard, Tyler James Strobel, Landen Michael Strobel, and Cooper Charles Lockard.



He was predeceased by siblings, Elizabeth Day, Calvin Lee Lockard, and Pauline Jones.



The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, May 13, 2019 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick.



Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 14 from the funeral home chapel with Rev. Tim May officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services.



Interment will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial-donations may be made in Buck's name to Post 78, 29th Div. Assoc. P. O. Box 1882 Frederick MD 21702-0882.



Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from May 7 to May 8, 2019