1/1
Charles Wood
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Bowers Wood, of Greeley, passed away on August 4, 2020, at his home. Charlie was born October 7, 1955, to Jack and Virginia (Bowers) Wood, in Teaneck, New Jersey.

Charlie proudly served in the U.S. Army for eighteen months and became a welder and a mechanic by trade.

He was quite an outdoorsman and he enjoyed the mountains and the fresh air of Colorado. He was a lifelong rider of Harley Davidson motorcycles and loved the open road.

Charlie is survived by his mother, Catherine, his brother John (Yvonne) Wood, his sister, Alice "Kitty" (Louis) Angelucci, a niece, Katie (Ryan) Neuman, as well as several aunts, an uncle and cousins. He is also survived by his beloved dog, Pasha, who is left to mourn her daddy.

Charlie is preceded in death by his father, Jack Denman Wood.

Inurnment will be at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Frederick, MD. Please visit www.allnuttgreeley.com to send condolences to the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved