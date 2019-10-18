|
|
Charles Edward "Charlie" Zimmerman, 84, of Richmond, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at his home.
Mr. Zimmerman, the son of the late Roy Zimmerman and Lillie Irene Lantz Zimmerman, was born in Frederick, Maryland on July 26, 1935. He retired from Potomac Edison Power Company and was a lifelong member of the Loyal Order of Moose Lodge in Luray, Virginia. He was a retired Captain for the Army National Guard and had served for 26 years.
Survivors include: one son: Mark McHenry (& Lisa) Zimmerman of Richmond and four grandchildren: Elijah (& Aleigh) Zimmerman, Isaiah Zimmerman, Savina Zimmerman and Leah Zimmerman.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Zimmerman was preceded in death by his son: Charles Stephen Zimmerman; his brothers: Robert Zimmerman and Eugene Zimmerman and two sisters: Betty Zimmerman and Doris Callahan.
The family has chosen private services.
Combs, Parsons & Collins Funeral Home of Richmond is in charge of arrangements. www.cpcfh.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019