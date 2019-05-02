Charlie Lee Ballou, 54 of Martinsburg passed away Monday, April 15, 2019 in the Frederick Memorial Hospital. Born May 5, 1964 in Halifax, Virginia he was the son of the late Charlie Junior Ballou and Mary Louise Sydnor Ballou. He was of Baptist faith. Charlie retired from the Montgomery County Schools where he worked as a building service worker. He loved playing cards, backgammon, going fishing and his team, Dallas Cowboys.



He is survived by daughters; Melissa Ballou of Martinsburg, West Virginia, Tamika and Kiana Chamberlain, both of Germantown, Maryland, Melynda Ballou-Austin of Hagerstown, Maryland, Sierra Chamberlain of Baltimore, Maryland and Donzaya Chamberlain of Germantown, Maryland, son; Arthur Phillips Junior, III of Cumberland, Maryland, brothers, William Ballou of Smithfield, Virginia, John Ballou of Martinsburg, West Virginia and Matthew Ballou of Kearneysville, West Virginia, eight grandchildren and nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019 followed by a celebration to honor 3 p.m. to dark at the Poor House Farm Park, Poor House Road, Martinsburg, WV 25403. The family ask for everyone to bring a favorite dish and drinks to contribute to this celebration of Charlie's life. Thank you everyone for your support.



Online condolences may be offered at www.BrownFuneralHomesWV.com Published Online in The Frederick News-Post on May 2, 2019