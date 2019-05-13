Charlie Elisha Seal-age 73 of Maynardville, Tennessee went to be with the Lord, Saturday, May 11, 2019 at North Knoxville Medical Center. He was a member of Sharon Missionary Baptist Church in West Friendship, Maryland. Charlie was born April 7, 1946 in Sneedville, Tennessee. He grew up in Damascus, Maryland, the son of the late Henry and Pearl (Mathis) Seal. Also preceded in death by daughter, Patricia Seal; sisters, Cordie Lee Barnard, Dorothy Halterman and Vella Beall; brothers, Mack Henry Seal.



Survivors: daughters, Tammy Gill and husband, Vernon of Finksburg, Maryland; Bonnie Marion and husband, Ken of Grandy, North Carolina; five grandchildren, Darek Dailey and Whitney; Lisa Dailey and friend, Rudy; Jara Marion, Kenny Marion and wife, Irene, and Tyler Gill; four great-grandchildren, Noah, Ryder, Colton and Brooklyn. Sisters, Betty Turner of Maynardville, Tennessee; Ida Mae Beeunas of Lebanon, Oregon; Myrtle Loun and husband, Tookie of Mt. Airy, Maryland; Jewel Miller and husband, Don of Knoxville, Tennessee; brothers, David Seal and wife, Shirley of Broadway, Virginia; J. D. Seal and wife, Brenda of Gaithersburg, Maryland. Several nieces, nephews and other family members.



Funeral services 11 A.M. Saturday, May 18, 2019, Sharon Missionary Baptist Church, 2145 McKendree Road, West Friendship, Maryland, Rev. Billy Phebus officiating. The body will lie in state one-hour prior the service. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville, Tennessee. Phone 865-992-5456. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from May 13 to May 17, 2019