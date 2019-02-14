On Saturday, February 2, 2019, Charlotte Davison Burkhard, loving wife and mother of four sons, resident of Buckingham's Choice, Adamstown, MD, passed away at the age of 96 at Frederick Memorial Hospital, Frederick, Maryland.



Charlotte was born on November 24, 1922, the daughter of Leonard Ralph and Cecil Bighley Davison, in Bothel, Washington. In 1938 the family moved to San Diego California where she graduated from high school and attended San Diego State University. She was preceded in death by her parents, her son Douglas and brother Gerald L Davison. She is survived by her husband Mahlon, sons Ronald, David, and John Burkhard, two nephews, one niece, one granddaughter, four grandsons, two great granddaughters and one great grandson.



She was married to Mahlon Burkhard of Seward, Nebraska, August 4, 1945. They raised four sons, Ron, Doug, John and Dave. During their 73 years of marriage they lived in Lincoln and Benedict, Nebraska, State College (Pine Grove Mills), Pennsylvania, Kensington, Maryland, Hinsdale and Palatine, Illinois, Norwalk, Connecticut, Charles Town, West Virginia, and Buckingham's Choice Adamstown, Maryland.



Charlotte was known for her skills and knowledge for sewing and for her collection of memorabilia and artifacts related to sewing collected during her travels. She worked in sales and service for Singer Sewing Machine Co. taught advanced sewing skills in an adult education program. In Norwalk, she was a docent at the Lockwood-Mathews mansion/museum where she also repaired and restored period clothing. At Buckingham's Choice she participated in and initiated crafting projects. In response to frequent requests, she produced a cook book with a collection of her and friends favorite recipes.



A memorial service will be held on March 30th, 2019 at Buckingham's Choice, Adamstown, Maryland at 2 o'clock p.m.