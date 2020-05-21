Charlotte Anne Goodrich Hoover died on May 11, 2020 in Frederick, MD at the age of 91.Charlotte is survived by her children, Kathleen Hoover, Steven Hoover, and Brian Hoover; grandchildren, Jonathan Hoover and Kaylin Lewine; and great-grandchild, Rhen Lewine. She was preceded in death by husband Lloyd Kydd Hoover and sister Janet Goodrich Pritchett Stebbins.Charlotte was born on December 18, 1928 in Baltimore, MD to Marshall and Charlotte Fischer Goodrich. She graduated from Western Maryland College with a degree in Art. She married Lloyd in 1949. Charlotte taught Art and English in Harford, Frederick, and Prince George's Counties. She was active in many organizations including Grace United Church of Christ where she contributed through her art, music, writing, and leadership; Frederick County Art Association, Frederick Art Club, and a decade's long gourmet club with friends. She and Lloyd traveled extensively throughout North America and internationally. She was a lifelong artist recognized in the Frederick community for her beautiful watercolor paintings. Charlotte "Loved life!"Charlotte was buried at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Frederick, MD on May 15th, 2020.A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Contributions can be made in her memory to Grace United Church of Christ at 25 E 2nd St, Frederick, MD 21701.